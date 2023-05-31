Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 4.1%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.09. 46,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 423,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

