Monero (XMR) Price Tops $147.62 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $147.62 or 0.00545936 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $62.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,039.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00330096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00416559 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,286,006 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

