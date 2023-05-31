Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 45090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.41.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.