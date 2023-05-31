Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.57

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.
