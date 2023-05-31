MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.9 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Price Performance

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock remained flat at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Get MPC Container Ships ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the provision of container tonnage, with a focus on small to mid-size containerships. It is involved in the operation of a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.