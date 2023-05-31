M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $741.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $712.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

