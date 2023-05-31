M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 281.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,853 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 179,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $284.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,031 shares of company stock worth $876,318 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.