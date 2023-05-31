M&T Bank Corp Has $4.62 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.48. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

