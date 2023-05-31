M&T Bank Corp Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

