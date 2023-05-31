M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,007 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.