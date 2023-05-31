M&T Bank Corp Purchases 156,284 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 133,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

