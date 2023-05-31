M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IJK stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $76.11.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
