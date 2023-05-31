M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

