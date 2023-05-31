Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,798 shares of company stock worth $3,364,598. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 566.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

