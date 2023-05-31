NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NaaS Technology Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NAAS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 187,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,214. NaaS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology, Inc engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.
