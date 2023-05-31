NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NaaS Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NAAS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 187,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,214. NaaS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology, Inc engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.