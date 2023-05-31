Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 645.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $54.45. 298,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,637. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

