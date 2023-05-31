NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.60 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00005776 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $44.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 910,648,869 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 910,648,869 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.63242778 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $42,218,594.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

