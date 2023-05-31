Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.63 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $145.46 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,056.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00330949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00545533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00066353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00416188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,492,947,438 coins and its circulating supply is 40,923,766,494 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

