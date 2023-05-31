Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $324,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

CAT traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $206.48. 2,126,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,811. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.55.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

