Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 935,010 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $6.87 on Wednesday, hitting $448.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,511. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

