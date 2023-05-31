Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.02. 3,050,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,869. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.28. The stock has a market cap of $312.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

