Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 787,650 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Rio Tinto Group worth $444,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,597,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. 4,966,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,715. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rio Tinto Group

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

