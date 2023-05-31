Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $355.21 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,909 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.52% of Zoetis worth $355,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $161.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

