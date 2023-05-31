Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $425.71 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,596 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.84% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $425,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $2,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,483,000 after purchasing an additional 360,340 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 4,467,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,741 shares of company stock worth $1,909,096 and sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.