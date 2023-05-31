Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $747.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 685,683 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Chevron worth $747,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 47,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.78.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $150.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,506. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $285.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

