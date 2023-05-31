Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187,895 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $550,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.33. 1,246,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $551.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

