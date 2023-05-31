Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $26.60. Nevro shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 14,118 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $975.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2,604.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65,539 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,990,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 159,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.