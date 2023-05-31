Nexo Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $381.20 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

