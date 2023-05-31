NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $105.19. 4,066,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,000. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.06.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.