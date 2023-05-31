NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.33

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.33 and traded as low as C$7.20. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 4,070 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$217.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.71.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

