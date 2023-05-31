Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60-$14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.79 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,551,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,002,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,083,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,711,000 after buying an additional 454,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,738,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 681,451 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.