Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.99. 842,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,263,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.