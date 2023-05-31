NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 3.1%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.30 and last traded at $73.26. Approximately 79,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 867,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 462.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 200,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

