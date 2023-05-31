NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.66 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

