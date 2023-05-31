Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 956,750 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.
- On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.
- On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,473,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,678,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
