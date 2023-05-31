Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.171-2.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. 4,642,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.97.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

