Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $533-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.78 million. Okta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.97.

Okta stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. 5,028,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth about $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Okta by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

