OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 3,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 9,143,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,681,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

