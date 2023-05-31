OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for about 1.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,144,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.