OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 18,031,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,936,436. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

