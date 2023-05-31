OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 3.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,121. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

