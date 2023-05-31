OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $211,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $179.51. 2,788,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,846. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

