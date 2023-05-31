OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 951 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,496,000 after acquiring an additional 853,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 89.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 919,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 435,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $100.99. 3,687,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,812. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

