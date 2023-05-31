OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.86). 36,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 85,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.89).

OnTheMarket Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.