Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. Open Text has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

