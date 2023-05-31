OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,855,062 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,387,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,570. 40.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

