Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

ORCL opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $283.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

