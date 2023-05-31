Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.49

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.49 and last traded at $105.94, with a volume of 13702864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $3,369,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 122,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

