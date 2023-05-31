Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Plans €0.03 Dividend

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Origin Enterprises has a 1 year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 490 ($6.06) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

