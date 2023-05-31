Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.14 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

About Orion Oyj

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

(Get Rating)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.